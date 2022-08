NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at a Northampton home shut down a portion of Route 66 Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Westhampton Road, not far from the Westhampton town line. The Northampton Fire Department says the residents will be able to return to their home but their oil burner has to be replaced.

Route 66 was shut down for about an hour while firefighters worked.