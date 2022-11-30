BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Royals are in Boston, and Wednesday night Prince William and Princess Catherine were at a Celtics Game tweeting “Let’s go Celtics lets go,” on their official royal twitter page The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prior, the Royal Couple tweeted a shot with Governor Elect Maura Healey, promoting Earthshot Boston 2022. Earthshot Boston 2022 is a $1.2 million dollar prize awarded to the best solution with the most significant impact out of all the global solutions submitted in 2022. According to the Earth Solutions website, only five prizes will be awarded in the next decade.

Prince William and Princess Kate met with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Wednesday, and Baker posted about the meeting on Twitter, welcoming them to Massachusetts.

“It was wonderful to welcome Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston this afternoon on behalf of the Commonwealth. Massachusetts is a national leader in climate change and innovation, and we are excited to host the @EarthshotPrize here,” said Baker on his social media.

President Jo Biden is heading to Boston on Friday, and the internet is buzzing about whether he will meet up with the royals. There is no official confirmation yet on any meeting.