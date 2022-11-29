BOSTON (SHNS) – British royalty is headed to Boston.

The Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate plan to head to the Hub for a flurry of events this week. Their trip adds to a list of British royal family stops in Boston, including Queen Elizabeth II’s 1976 visit and King Charles III’s 1986 visit when he was Prince of Wales.

At the top of the itinerary is the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards, which will take place Friday at MGM Music Hall. William launched the prize in 2020, awarding five winners 1 million pounds — about $1.1 million — for their environmental work.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who will host William and Kate at a City Hall welcome event on Wednesday, called the prize “basically the Oscars of climate innovation, celebrating and lifting up the foremost technologies around the world that give us a chance at solving climate change and repairing and restoring our planet.”

“It’s going to be an amazing week of really showing them just how much of this legacy Boston continues to lift up,” Wu said Monday in an interview on WBUR’s Radio Boston. “We were host to President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot announcement last month. Our hospitals and universities and innovators here still represent really the nation and the world’s leading thinkers, and we’re committed to big ideas.”

Other stops on the agenda for William and Kate include the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museums, Greentown Labs, Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, and Chelsea nonprofit Roca, according to the Boston Globe.

While she was live on the radio, Wu’s office announced a new request for qualifications seeking to purchase renewable energy for municipal buildings in Boston. “It takes a lot of energy to heat and cool our many, many city buildings that are often running 24 hours a day, in some cases, our fire stations and police stations,” Wu said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing our part.”