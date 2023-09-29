SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The countdown to Halloween has begun in Salem.

The Witch City is preparing for the crowds to increase this weekend, as October arrives on Sunday. It’s basically the largest celebration of Halloween in the world so that means lots of costumes, lots of people, and lots of traffic.

That’s why the city already announced road closures and detours for the next month to help them handle the influx of Halloween revelers. There are hundreds of extra parking spaces with free shuttles to downtown.

The mayor is urging visitors to use public transportation to get into Salem.