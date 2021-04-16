Salem man arrested on home invasion, drug charges after foot pursuit

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect wanted for a home invasion was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a foot pursuit through a Salem apartment building.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) and Salem Police Officers arrested 48-year-old Kenneth Gonzalez of Salem. He was wanted in connection with a home invasion and who, when he unsuccessfully tried to run, was carrying a knife and a large amount of cocaine.

In his attempt to run away, the suspect climbed out a basement window and pushed a Salem Police detective. As Troopers and Officers were searching for the man in a common area at the 19 Palmer St. building, another man holding a pit bull on a leash swore at them and told them they were not welcome in the building. Troopers and Officers continued to search the property for the suspect, and when they located and arrested Gonzalez, a group of neighbors and other bystanders began swearing and shouting verbal threats at police. Additional Salem Police patrols responded to the area to help quell the crowd.

During the arrest, police found the suspect in possession of several small bags containing suspected narcotics and a large knife. The suspect also provided a fake name, but Troopers determined he was Kenneth Gonzalez. While he was handcuffed, Gonzalez tried to run away again but was unsuccessful. An MSP VFAS Trooper checked the area around the window through which Gonzalez had climbed and found a bag that had been dropped there. The bag contained his identification and a large quantity of suspected cocaine and cash.

Troopers and Officers confiscated approximately 448 grams of suspected cocaine as well as an amount of currency believed to be in excess of $50,000. Gonzalez was taken into custody on an existing warrant charging him with accessory before the fact to home invasion. He was additionally charged after the pursuit with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a knife in violation of a municipal ordinance, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and giving a false name to police.