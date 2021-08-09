Sales tax holiday scheduled for this weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – This year’s sale tax holiday in Massachusetts will take place on August 14th and 15th, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.

Massachusetts residents can purchase most items this weekend without a 6.25 percent sales tax. However, there are some exceptions. The following items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

“We invite all residents to go out and benefit from this opportunity as we incentivize investment in our businesses and continue the work of setting our economy on a path to post-pandemic recovery,” Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said in a statement.

Online orders bought during this weekend will also be tax free. Since 2018, legislation signed into law established an annual sales tax holiday one weekend each year which is typically held in August. This year, Governor Charlie Baker proposed a two-month tax free initiative but failed to gain support by the State House and Senate.