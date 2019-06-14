Sales tax holiday to return in August

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s 6.25 percent sales tax will be waived on August 17th and 18th for the sales tax holiday.

Lawmakers chose the dates during a session on Thursday.

The upcoming sales tax holiday is the first set by legislators under a law approved in 2018, that requires them to choose dates for the annual event by June 15th.

In 2018, the state had its first tax free weekend in three years.

Governor Baker signed a law allowing tax-free shopping as a way to help boost the economy.

The tax holiday also applies to online shopping.

During the sales tax holiday in 2015, Massachusetts shoppers saved about 25 million dollars.