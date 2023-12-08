CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC has updated a food safety alert about cantaloupes produced by brands “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”, saying that they are linked to a salmonella outbreak.

At least 230 people in 38 U.S. states have been sickened by contaminated cantaloupe, including 96 who were hospitalized and three who died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There has been one illness linked to Massachusetts.

States with known salmonella outbreaks

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin but may have been sold at markets outside of those states, the FDA warns. The number of people sickened is likely much higher than what’s been reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses.

Because of the scope of the recalls and potential uncertainty about the source of the cantaloupe, health officials warned consumers to be cautious. The agency recommends that you do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know what brand of cantaloupes were used, and do not eat any recalled whole or pre-cut products. You should also wash items and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated cantaloupe.

RECALLED: Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes

If you have a cantaloupe with these stickers, officials advise against eating it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store in which you purchased it. If you believe you became ill after eating one of the recalled cantaloupes, the FDA says to contact your healthcare provider.

When are cantaloupes in season in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts-grown cantaloupes are available in August and September, according to UMass Amherst’s Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment. They are part of the gourd family and can be stored at room temperature for up to two days. Cut cantaloupe lasts up to three days in cantaloupe in an airtight container in the refrigerated.

What is salmonella

The Mayo Clinic says that salmonella is usually transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with the bacterial disease from animal or people’s feces. They include beef, poultry, seafood, milk, or eggs. However, all foods, including some unwashed fruits and vegetables can become contaminated.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

How long does it take for salmonella to kick in

It typically takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak. Often, people who have salmonella infection think they have the stomach flu.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming contaminated food. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses from the bacteria that require medical care or hospitalization.