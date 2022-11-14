CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 is hosting their “Red Kettle” holiday campaign.

The “Red Kettle” campaign is going to all of Salvation Army’s 130 stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, according to a news release sent to 22News from Pierce Communications. Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 have been partners in their communities for more than 35 years.

Last year’s campaign at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores raised more than $500,000 in donations to benefit those in need throughout the communities where the funds were given. This year’s “Red Kettle” campaign begins on Monday and ends on December 24.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Mona Golub, the vice president of public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

“The Salvation Army is incredibly thankful for its continuing partnership with Price Chopper and Market 32 stores,” said Major Kevin Stoops, the Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “Each Christmas season, Salvation Army Red Kettles located in front of these stores raise more than $500,000 which helps The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, and many other services to local families and individuals in need throughout the year. Thank you to our generous partners and donors for helping to make real change happen in the lives of others.”