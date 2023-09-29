CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is Youth Deer Hunt Day, allowing young hunters a day to hunt with their own permit.

Youth Deer Hunt Day always falls on the fourth Saturday following Labor Day and requires a free one-day permit through MassWildlife. Shotguns, muzzleloaders or bow and arrow are allowed for this one-day hunt.

License and permit requirements

12–14 years old Each child has to be with a licensed adult. Only one minor per licensed adult is permitted. The adult may not use a hunting implement.

15–17 years old (Residents) Minor hunting license

15–17 years old (Non-residents) Massachusetts Non-resident Big Game License



Each youth hunter is allowed one antlered or anterless deer. In addition, all youth and accompanying hunters are required to wear blaze orange on their chest, back and head.

Hunting restrictions

No rifles or handguns allowed

No dogs

Must wear blaze orange

The archery deer hunting season in Zones 1-9 begins on October 16 this year and in Zones 10-14, the season begins on October 2.