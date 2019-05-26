Saturday’s Powerball jackpot an estimated $308 million

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now’s your chance to become a millionaire!

More than $700 million are up for grabs after no winners claimed Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $418 million with a cash option of $263 million.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $308 million with a cash option of $192 million.

