BOSTON (WWLP) – The Savannah Bananas are bringing “The Greatest Show on Earth” to Fenway Park as part of the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

The wildly popular traveling baseball show will be bringing their on-field antics to the Baystate on June 8th.

Tickets for Bananas games are lottery-based, and fans who are interested in attending should sign up for the opportunity to purchase tickets as soon as possible.