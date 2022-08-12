AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The sales tax holiday weekend kicks off Saturday in Massachusetts.

The sales tax in Massachusetts is 6.25 percent but this weekend shoppers won’t have to worry about that on most retail items.

Items must be under $2,500 to qualify for tax exemption. However, clothing is an exception; clothing items under $175 are always exempt from sales tax. If shoppers buy a clothing item during the tax-free weekend that’s over $2,500, the amount over $175 is subject to tax.

The tax-free holiday weekend usually sees an uptick in purchases of items like appliances and furniture. 22News spoke with Bob Pareat of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam who said he expects a busy weekend.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of people calling about air conditioners, gas grills, and snow-blowers. We’ve been having a lot of calls asking if we’re stacked and ready to go.” Bob Pareat, Assistant Sales Manager, Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam

The tax exemption also applies to purchases made online. If you end up needing to return an item purchased during tax-free weekend you will not have to pay the tax after the holiday. There are some things you will still have to pay the sales tax on including purchases of alcohol, marijuana, food, cars, and gasoline.