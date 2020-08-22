SavethePostOffice standouts to be held throughout western Massachusetts

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gatherings part of the #SaveThePostOffice national movement will take place Saturday morning.

Individuals and organizations will be gathering outside the post office in Cummington as a part of a nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices across the country. The goal is to call on the Postmaster General to be transparent about the recent changes.

Cummington and Hilltown residents are planning to gather peacefully to support their local and national postal workers. The event takes place at 11:00 a.m. at the U.S. Post Office on 21 Main Street in Cummington.

The Berkshire Democratic Brigades and the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP will also be holding a #SaveThePostOffice gathering in Pittsfield at the post office on Fenn Street.

Other locations of rallys being held at 11:00 a.m. are: