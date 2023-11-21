CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not Thanksgiving without a some rivalry local high school football games!

Dress warm and head out to your local football field for these traditional high school rivalries! Here is the current schedule for local high school teams:

6:00 p.m. Wednesday Night – Ware (9-1) @ Quaboag (6-4)

9:00 a.m. – Pathfinder (4-6) @ Belchertown (6-2)

10:00 a.m. – Ludlow (2-8) @ Palmer (2-5)

10:00 a.m. – Longmeadow (5-5) @ East Longmeadow (4-6)

10:00 a.m. – Mahar Regional (4-6) @ Athol (6-4)

10:00 a.m. – Agawam (5-5) @ West Springfield (7-2)

10:00 a.m. – South Hadley (7-2) @ Holyoke (2-8)

10:00 a.m. – Northampton (0-8) @ Easthampton (5-5)

10:00 a.m. – Smith Voc. Tech (7-4) @ Franklin County Tech (7-4)

10:00 a.m. – Shepherd Hill Regional (5-5) @ Tantasqua Regional (4-6)

10:15 a.m. – Chicopee Comp (1-9) @ Chicopee (2-7) (Played at the Football Field at Szot Park)

If you are going to one of these games, you can send your photos and videos to 22News by emailing reportit@wwlp.com.

WWLP-22News will broadcast the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Seattle Seahawks game at 8:15 p.m., a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.