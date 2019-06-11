Dozens of students aboard bus involved in crash on I-495 in Andover; no injuries

ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police say that dozens of students and several adults were aboard a school bus that was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-495 in Andover Tuesday morning, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

According to Massachusetts State Police, there were 42 students and nine adults aboard the bus, which was in the crash with a tractor trailer on I-495 near the I-93 interchange.

Andover firefighters and EMTs were called in to help, but State Police say that neither the truck driver, nor anyone on the bus was hurt.

Both the bus and the tractor trailer have been moved off the roadway.

The students aboard the bus are from the Pyne Arts Magnet School in Lowell.