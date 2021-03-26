School case numbers up from last week

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts schools last week, a sharp increase from the 669 total logged the previous week.

Data published Thursday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education showed 682 new cases among students learning either in-person or through a hybrid model during the week from March 18-24, and 228 among district staff with building access.

Four school districts reported more than 20 student cases — 28 in North Attleborough, 24 in Braintree, 22 in Barnstable, and 21 in Framingham. Barnstable schools shifted to an all-remote learning model this week as the mid-Cape region copes with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Boston and Worcester topped the list for new staff cases, recording 10 each.

Boston and Worcester are among the districts that received waivers this week allowing them to delay the full-time return of elementary school students to classrooms, required by April 5 in districts that have not been granted waivers.