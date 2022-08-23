SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley will deliver backpacks throughout Hampden County Tuesday morning for its Stuff the Bus campaign.

Stuff the Bus provides backpacks filled with school supplies for students who are homeless throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley. This year there are more than 2,000 students in need.

“We are fortunate to have generous donors who want to ensure that every student begins the school year with the supplies they need. And we are grateful to Peter Pan Bus Lines, who lend a bus and driver each year to deliver the backpacks to the school districts,” said Paul Mina, President and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

United Way will be working with volunteers to “Stuff the Bus” at 8 a.m. and deliveries will take place throughout the rest of the day.