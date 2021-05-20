Schools report 407 new COVID cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts schools reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were among students, to state education officials this week.

For the week from May 13 through 19, school districts reported 377 new coronavirus cases among students learning in-person, and 30 among staff with building access.

The 34 staff cases were reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by 24 districts, and no district had more than two staff cases.

Brockton, Haverhill, Lynn, New Bedford and Springfield each reported two.

Brockton topped the list for most student cases, with 17, followed by 14 each in Methuen and Worcester and 13 in Framingham. This week’s school case total is down from 620 last week.