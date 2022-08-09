WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been around West Springfield lately, you may have noticed electric scooters. They’re called bird scooters and they first arrived this summer.

The electric scooters are now available to rent in West Springfield. The mayor is reminding people not to park the scooters in the middle of sidewalks so that people can get by.

Alex from West Springfield feels the scooters can be useful, especially for people who don’t have a car. “The fear would be that they could cause accidents or something like that. But on the other hand, if it helps get people around, it could be a useful option for a lot of people.”

For those looking to rent a scooter, download Bird’s free mobile phone app for the exact locations of the scooters, how to use them, and pricing. According to Mayor Reichelt, there is a map in the app where it shows riders where the scooters can be ridden or not ridden. He also recommends people wear helmets but they are not required.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bird to West Springfield and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly, and fun way to get around. Whether going to a local restaurant or Mittineague Park, residents and visitors will now have a new way to get there,” said Mayor William Reichelt. “We expect the arrival of the scooters to bring economic impact to our city, with riders more likely to shop at local businesses.”

The app states it is $1 to start and $0.39 per minute plus tax to ride a scooter. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of West Springfield, Bird offers some of the following features: