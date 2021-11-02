Search begins for next Chief Justice of the Trial Court

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) has begun the search process for Chief Justice of the Trial Court.

Current Chief Justice Paula Carey is retiring in January 2022. The SJC is now accepting applications and nominations for the position which, by law, must be filled from among the judges of the Trial Court departments, by a majority vote of the Justices of the SJC.

The Chief Justice of the Trial Court is a central leadership position in the state’s judiciary, with responsibility for the general superintendence of the judicial policy of the Trial Court and reports to the Justices through the Chief Justice of the SJC.

The application and nomination period will remain open until the close of business on November 30, 2021. Trial Court judges interested in the position, and others interested in nominating a Trial Court judge for consideration, should submit the required materials as set forth in the notice by that deadline.