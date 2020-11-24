Search continues for missing fishermen after boat sank off Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The search continues Tuesday for four fishermen from the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot fishing vessel that sank approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown Monday.

Search crews continued throughout the night from the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter, homeported in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Aircrew from HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing will launch their search starting at first light Tuesday morning.

Additional search crews that were on location Monday include:

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft

Coast Guard Station Provincetown 47-foot Motor Life Boat

Coast Guard Cutter Key Largo, a 110-foot Patrol Boat, homeported in Gloucester, Massachusetts

The Emmy Rose is homeported in Portland, Maine.

CGC Vigorous (pictured), Key Largo and aircraft continue their search. Vigorous will remain on scene throughout the night. (USCG Northeast)