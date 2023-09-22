CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) needs the public’s help in identifying invasive insects and plants.

Of particular concern is the continued growth of spotted lanternfly (SLF) populations which targets grapevines, hops, and fruit trees.

Sightings of SLF are increasing, most recently being confirmed in both Hampden and Worcester Counties in Holyoke, Agawam, and Southborough. According UMass Amherst Extension, these finds represent three new established populations of SLF, adding to those reported in Fitchburg, Shrewsbury, Worcester, and Springfield.

If you see any invasive insect, the state’s agricultural officials want you to report it using the MDAR’s Introduced Pests Outreach Project website. Use the state’s Invasive Pest Dashboard, to find information on the most recent sightings of invasive insects and plants by community or type.