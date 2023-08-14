NANTUCKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A major search was underway Sunday off the coast of Nantucket for a fisherman that was reported missing.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crew of a fishing boat reported their colleague missing about 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a search by land and air that continued overnight and into Sunday.

Nantucket was hit with severe weather Sunday afternoon. The search is expected to continue on Monday.