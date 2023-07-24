EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man who went missing while paddleboarding in a pond on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 7:46 p.m., Martha’s Vineyard police arrived at Edgartown Great Pond in the area of Turkeyland Cove for a report of a paddleboarder that had gone into the water, appeared to struggle to stay on the surface, and then went into the water and didn’t resurface.

Another individual was with the man and witnessed him go under. Multiple agencies are helping with the search, including Edgartown Fire and all other island fire departments, local police, State Police patrols, Air Wing, and detectives, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, and the Coast Guard.

After several hours of searching Sunday night, the search for the missing paddleboarder was unsuccessful. That search for the 43-year-old man will continue on Monday.