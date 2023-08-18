DOUGLAS, Mass. (WWLP) – A search for a possible missing kayaker is being conducted at Whitins Reservoir in Douglas.

The Douglas Police reported on Thursday afternoon that an overturned kayak was located on the reservoir. According to the Massachusetts State Police, a witness reported seeing a man fishing from a kayak Thursday morning and it was found overturned without anyone with it.

Douglas Police Department

Dave Procopio of the state police told 22News that they are assisting in the search of a possible missing kayaker Friday morning. With the use of side-scan sonar, the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Marine Unit, along with the Environmental Police Marine Unit are assisting local and regional fire department search teams.