Sec. Galvin issues guidance on how inmates can vote in November

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some incarcerated residents still have the right to vote, even while they are behind bars.

You have to be a U.S. citizen and you have to be of age to vote – but Massachusetts, unlike many other states, allows residents to cast their ballots while they are incarcerated.

Under state law, a person who is incarcerated for a reason other than a felony conviction can register and vote in Massachusetts.

Secretary of State William Galvin told 22News that inmates cannot just vote in the district where they are being held, they must vote in their home district – which might take some help from people on the outside.

“There’s a paper form people can on their behalf, family members can ask for it, so there are multiple options that they have to get a ballot,” Galvin said.

Incarcerated residents, that are eligible to vote, including those awaiting sentencing must vote by absentee ballot.

Convicted felons are the only people currently incarcerated that are not allowed to vote.