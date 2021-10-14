Second $1 million Powerball prize claimed in Massachusetts

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The second $1 million Powerball prize that was announced earlier this month was claimed on Wednesday.

The winner, Victor Van of Haverhill, was able to match the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket and now joins fellow Massachusetts winner Raymond Carey of Seekonk, who claimed his $1 million prize October 5.

Bradford Mobil Mart in Haverhill will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket. Van plans on putting his winnings toward his education and helping his family pay off their mortgage.

A single ticket was sold in California that matched all six numbers drawn on October 4, winning the jackpot of $699.8 million.