Second case of COVID variant confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – A second case of the more infectious coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom is now confirmed in Massachusetts.

State health officials said the second case is a man in his 20s from Worcester County. No other information on the person is being provided.

The first case confirmed last weekend was in Boston, a woman in her 20s who had traveled to the United Kingdom and felt sick the day after she returned.

The CDC said the variant is about 50 percent more contagious than the common strain.