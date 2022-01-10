Second Chance Animal shelter receives donations in honor of Betty White

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month, American Icon Betty White passed away just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday; to honor her, many of her fans and fans of animals have participated in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, donating to local animal shelters including local shelter Second Chance Animal Services.

As of Monday morning, more than $3,000 has been donated to Second Chance for the Homebound to the Rescue program that helps keep seniors and their beloved pets together. Those interested in donating to can do so online.

Second Chance Chief Development Officer Lindsay Doray said in response to the outpour of donations: “I was touched. She’s been a great inspiration to many of us at Second Chance and I thought it was a beautiful way to honor her legacy… We have a very special program called Homebound to the Rescue that brings veterinary services directly to low-income senior communities at no cost. The program was founded when we learned that many seniors on fixed incomes had to choose between caring for their pet and putting food on their table. We knew we had to find a way to help so these seniors could keep their beloved pet who may be their sole daily companion.”

According to a statement sent to 22News by Second Chance, the program is entirely funded through donations.