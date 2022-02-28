NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Second Chance has recently taken in a severely malnourished dog seized from a home recently and two abandoned cats found dropped off at the shelter.

The dog, named Finian, was found living in extremely harsh conditions in a nearby town, according to Second Shelter. Police seized Finian from the home and put him in the care of the shelter. Finian was severely dehydrated, anemic, and weighed only 25 pounds. A dog his size should normally weigh 45 pounds. Second Chance said he would eat anything he could find.

The two cats, Val and Tine, were found abandoned outside the Second Chance’s North Brookfield Community Vet Hospital one Saturday morning in February. An employee driving by the building noticed the cardboard carriers near the door.

“Their stories are an important reminder that there are pets in crisis everyday right here in Massachusetts,” says Lindsay Doray, Development Officer at Second Chance. “We founded our nonprofit veterinary hospitals so every pet has access to high-quality vet care and a pet food pantry program so no pet would go hungry, but there are other barriers beyond our control. We are so very grateful that these pets got to us before it was too late.”

Both abandoned cats were suffering from upper respiratory issues which are common for cats experiencing stress according to Second Chance. Both cats were quarantined and neutered and will soon be available for adoption. Val has been very friendly and Tine is waiting for a recheck on an eye issue.

Finian will be in care for some time before he will be ready for adoption. Second Chance said “We expect him to be in our care for some time to treat all his medical needs. We are focused on getting his weight up slowly, so we don’t make him sicker after not eating a good diet for so long. Once he is no longer anemic and his weight has come up, he will need treatment for heartworm as well.”

Finian is also suffering from Lyme disease and anaplasmosis but staff caring for him say he’s been very grateful, “he’s been so loving, giving kisses and snuggles.”

Second Chance is still caring for some of the dozens of cats that the shelter rescued last year. Fundraising continues to help with their medical care. Donations can be made online here, through the Second Chance Facebook page, or checks can be mailed to Second Chance, 111 Young Road, East Brookfield, MA 01515.