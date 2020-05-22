NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterinarian Kristen Cormier from Second Chance helped nurse a cat back to health after performing a life-saving procedure.

According to Second Chance Animal Services, Dr. Cormier met Buddy the cat last year when he came to Second Chance Animal Services’ Veterinary Hospital in North Brookfield to be neutered. Buddy’s owner had fed him outside her home for three years and insulated it an old dog carrier with blankets for him to stay in during the winter.

Buddy was brought to Second Chance to be neutered because he had been spraying inside his owner’s home. Dr. Cormier found an abscess on one of his legs during his neuter. She said cats who aren’t neutered and living outside frequently get into very bad fights but once they are neutered the fighting stops. She prescribed antibiotics and a four-month quarantine for the injury and when he got home, the spraying stopped completely.

Buddy was doing well over the next year and weighed in at over 23 pounds but his owner brought him back to Second Chance because he was unable to poop.

According to Second Chance, veterinarians tried to help him with numerous enemas, stool softeners, intravenous fluids, and other medications but nothing was working.

“Euthanasia was discussed as a way to end his suffering. I kept in touch with his owner over the weekend, but nothing was happening. I researched a procedure that would help Buddy and told his owner that I had never done it before but if she was up for trying it then so was I. I came in on Monday hoping to solve his problems for good,” Dr. Cormier

Dr. Cormier performed a subtotal colectomy on Buddy and removed 90% of his colon. The procedure is not usually performed in private practice. The procedure was successful and Buddy had a smooth recovery.

“Buddy is defying the odds and his long-term outlook is great,” Dr. Cormier said.

According to Second Chance, Buddy is back at home and healed. He has lost some weight but is more agile and enjoys chasing the girl cats around the house.

According to his owner, Buddy’s favorite thing to do is follow her outside when she refills the bird feeders. She told Second Chance it’s like walking a dog and that he comes right back inside.

Buddy does have a twin brother that his owner is still feeding outside.

During the COVID-19 stay at home advisory, the nonprofit hospitals have seen a marked increase in the number of urgent and emergency cases.

Second Chance also operates vet hospitals in Springfield and Worcester and plans to open their first educational hospital in Southbridge next summer in conjunction with Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School.