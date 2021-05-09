Second Chance opens online auction to help pets in need

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The non-profit organization Second Chance is hosting its annual dinner auction online.

The Second Chance Animal Services auction committee has gathered different and unique items donated to help pets in need.

The auction officially began on May 15 at 6:00 p.m. and will run unti June 6 while organizers are continuing to add items daily as additional donations arrive.

“Everyone has been so generous. There are some one-of-a-kind items like a custom-made kitchen island complete with barn doors, we also have a great selection of restaurant gift cards purchased from local restaurants as part of our special Plates for Pets campaign to support struggling restaurants while helping pets in need,” said Development Director Lindsay Doray.

The annual dinner auction is Second Chance’s largest and most important fundraiser as it provides funding for all the programs that help pets in need from adoption services to vaccines and clinics.

For those interested in bidding to help pets visit www.secondchanceanimals.org/fetch.