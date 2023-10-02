BOSTON (WWLP) – Two dogs that were found living in a Roxbury home that were surrendered after one of them was intentionally starved are ready to be adopted.

Jobee and Remy have been in the care of MSPCA by Boston Animal Control since July after Jobee was found abandoned near a dumpster. Jobee only weighed nearly 25 pounds and was the worst case of starvation that doctors at Angell’s Emergency & Critical Care Service had ever seen.

Burris is facing charges related to Jobee. Remy, a four-year-old pit bull terrier mix, was also underweight but not nearly as much as Jobee. She was put on a refeeding plan and treated for skin issues.

Remy – Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Jobee – Photo courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

“These dogs [Jobee and Remy] have been through so much, they really deserve to find perfect new homes,” Mike Keiley MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs elaborated. “They’re great examples of dogs’ resiliency and ability to overcome what they’ve experienced in the past and open their hearts to new humans.”

Those interested in adopting Remy or Jobee can visit mspca.org to apply. can live with children and potentially a well-matched dog.

“We’re looking for some really special adopters for these really special dogs,” said Keiley. “They’re both so cuddly and sweet that we know they’ll be the perfect companions for the right people.”