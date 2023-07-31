BOSTON (SHNS) – With shelters at capacity and motels filling up, state officials have opened a second resource center and temporary shelter space to help people experiencing homelessness, especially “newly arrived families,” in Quincy.

The “Family Welcome Center” launch at Eastern Nazarene College comes more than a month after the Healey administration established its initial center in Allston, where some eligible families were diverted to stay in townhouses at Joint Base Cape Cod. It also coincides with a surge of migrants coming to Massachusetts, which is a right-to-shelter state, from Haiti and South America.

“This second Family Welcome Center will help increase access to services and expedite the rate at which we are able to connect eligible families experiencing homelessness with safe and secure shelter,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration of staff, providers and local officials who are going above and beyond to support families in need.” Karissa Hand, a Healey spokesperson, wouldn’t say how many additional welcome centers may open across the commonwealth to keep up with steep demand from migrants. “We’re continuously working to expand as necessary to meet the demand for services and shelter,” Hand said in a statement to the News Service on Monday morning.

Eligible families who arrive at the new location at the college’s Cove Fine Arts Center will be enrolled in MassHealth, the government-funded health insurance program, and other state benefit programs.

The center is operated by Bay State Community Services and teams from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, the Healey administration said. A dorm at Eastern Nazarene College will be used to house up to 58 families, with operations overseen by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a state-contracted shelter management firm that offers “support services for newly arrived migrants across the U.S.”