Second presumed positive case of coronavirus in Massachusetts identified

BOSTON (WWLP) – The second presumptive case of the coronavirus has been identified in Massachusetts, public health officials announced on Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the second person presumed to have the coronavirus is a woman in her 60s from Middlesex County who had recently traveled to Europe including northern Italy. She showed symptoms but did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.

The woman’s lab result is considered presumptive positive and will now be sent to the federal CDC for confirmation. This brings the total number of the coronavirus in Massachusetts to three, including one confirmed case and two presumptive positives.

“We appreciate this patient’s cooperation,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “While the risk to Massachusetts remains low, residents should make sure they and their families are well-informed about COVID-19 and heed the CDC’s updated international travel health alert.”

The coronavirus risk to the public remains low in Massachusetts, according to state public health officials. Since the outbreak in January, 25 Massachusetts residents, including the first confirmed case and the first presumptive positive case, have been tested.

As of Wednesday, 719 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined.