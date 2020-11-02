Secretary of State discusses safety protocols for in-person voting on Election Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin met the media Monday morning to address his expectations for Tuesday’s election.

Secretary Galvin discussed safety protocols in place for in-person voting and answered questions about voting and counting processes.

When asked about how long it would take other states to count ballots, Galvin said he would not speculate on matters he cannot control and said voters’ rights should be a top priority.

“I think the immediate issue is to complete this election tomorrow. To make sure that every person who wants to vote has the right to vote and their vote gets counted. That’s the immediate issue,” said Galvin.

Galvin has predicted record turnout in this year’s presidential election, beating the 2016 election’s 3.3-million votes in Massachusetts.

