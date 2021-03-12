Sen. Markey reintroduces bill to make daylight saving time permanent

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey is re-introducing a bill that would put an end to the ritual of changing our clocks in the spring and fall.

It’s called the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which would push winter sunsets in Massachusetts up to 5:30 p.m. from 4:30 p.m.

Markey said the sunshine in the evening will make people feel better.

“Extra sunshine in the evenings not only puts a spring in our step and offers the perfect reason to get outside, but it also positively impacts consumer spending and shifts energy consumption,” Senator Markey said. “Studies have found year-round Daylight Saving Time would improve public health, public safety, and mental health – especially important during this cold and dark COVID winter. I am proud to have co-authored the provision of the 2005 law that extended Daylight Saving Time by several weeks, and I am now proud to sponsor the Sunshine Protection Act to add an extra hour of sunshine for the full 365 days a year.”

Health experts agree, because natural light provides an increase in serotonin, the chemical that makes people feel happy.

If passed, the downside would move winter sunrises from about 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

The Sunshine Protection Act bill has bipartisan support.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 14, and lasts until Sunday, November 7.