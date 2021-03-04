Sen. Velis among 20 legislators to participate in opioid addiction seminar

(WWLP) – State Senator John Velis is one of 20 legislators who will participate in a seminar focused on opioid addiction.

The 2021 Opioid Policy Fellows Program is designed for legislators who are emerging leaders in opioid and substance use disorder issues. They’ll be supported by health professionals, addiction experts, and policy specialists.

“Recovery—and the struggles of addiction—are issues that I personally understand and want to positively impact,” said Senator Velis, who is vice-chair of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery. “I believe one of the long-lasting impacts of this pandemic is going to be the negative effect this period of isolation and stress has had on those suffering with mental health disorders and substance abuse. For many people these two issues are co-occurring, and I’m looking forward to learning more about what we can institute here in Massachusetts to help address these problems.”

The first conference will be held virtually on the weekend of March 26.

Organizers hope to hold a conference in-person in September.