(WWLP) – Senator Lesser is vacating the Massachusetts Senate seat to run for Lt. Governor.

Ludlow State Representative Jake Oliveira and former congressional aide Sydney Levin-Epstein of Longmeadow are running for the Democratic nomination in the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate District.

The Senate seat represents the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester District which consists of 12 communities including all of Belchertown, East Longmeadow, Granby Hampden, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, Palmer, Warren, and Wilbraham, as well as portions of Chicopee and Springfield.

The winner of the primary will face Granby businessman Bill Johnson, who is currently un-opposed in the Republican primary in November.

22News is covering the election results and will update as soon as the polls close and the results become available.