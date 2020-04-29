Senator Ed Markey hosts live stream discussing service workers protection

(WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey hosted a live stream discussion Tuesday, on protecting service workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roxanne Rivera, Service Employees National Union Local 32 president, joined the discussion. Rivera talked about service workers’ need for personal protective equipment, unemployment insurance, and paid sick leave.

Sen. Markey commented on immigrant communities and their experience with Covid-19. The Senator thanked all of the essential workers who continue to keep the country going.

“We thank them all. All the doctors, nurses, all of the front-line workers all of the essential workers out there from people who are grocery store clerks to sanitation workers to janitors you name it they are out there and we thank them,” said Markey.

SEIU 32BJ, which has endorsed the Markey campaign, represents 20,000 janitors, security officers, and workers in food service and higher education across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.