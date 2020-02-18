Senator Markey and Representative Kennedy to debate ahead of Massachusetts primary

BRIGHTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Senate race in Massachusetts is heating up!

In just a few hours, Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy will face off in a debate for a Senate seat in Massachusetts. Senator Markey has served in Congress for decades now, he started in the House and later ran for the Senate.

Representative Joe Kennedy is challenging Senator Markey in the primary this year, in the hopes of representing the fresh and progressive ideas that he believes Massachusetts voters are looking for.

The cold and rain couldn’t keep down our grassroots movement. Thank you to our dedicated supporters for standing together for our progressive values. #WGBHDebate #MASen pic.twitter.com/4zBGKGEq99 — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) February 18, 2020

“I would like to see the discussion of infrastructure,” Barbara Kamholz of Brookline told 22News. “Congressman Kennedy has talked more than any other candidate, obviously there were other candidates previously about the kind of infrastructure change that we need at the federal level to get a progressive agenda moved forward.”

Senator Markey is defending his seat in the Senate by pointing to his voting record and the bills he’s filed like the “Green New Deal” which he partnered with Democratic Congresswoman Andrea occasion Cortez.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., announces his candidacy for the Senate on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Boston. Kennedy will challenge incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in the Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Supporters of both candidates have been lined up outside in the rain and cold here for hours now. 22News got the chance to speak with some of the sign holders and they all said they can’t wait to see the candidates differentiate themselves from one other.

Senator Markey is expected to discuss his decades worth of work in the Senate, including his landmark environmental bill called the ‘Green New Deal’ The crowd is also expecting Congressman Kennedy to discuss the fresh and progressive ideas he’s hoping to bring to the Senate.

Since Citizens United in 2010, MA has led the fight against dark money in politics with the People’s Pledge.



Ed Markey swore off Super PACs in his last two races but refuses to now.



I’m calling on him to sign the Pledge before our first debate tonight. Democrats must lead here. pic.twitter.com/1OCFRSFdlX — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) February 18, 2020

This is the first time the two Democratic candidates have appeared on the debate stage together, it is the first time they will be able to pitch their future plans to Massachusetts voters head of the state primary on September 1st.

Congressman Kennedy is hoping to unseat the incumbent, and represent fresh, progressive ideas in the US Senate. Senator Markey has represented Massachusetts in the US Senate for about seven years now, and before that he spent several years in the House.





“He’s done a lot of great work on issues like the green new deal, nuclear non-proliferation, his anti-war message and I think that his experience in congress has, there’s no reason for him to be supplanted by Joe Kennedy right now, he’s doing a great job and we should keep him there while we have the chance,” said Eric Spencer of Falmouth.

Ahead of the debate, Congressman Kennedy called out Senator Markey for not taking the “People’s Pledge,” a campaign finance agreement between the candidates that aims to prevent money from influencing politics.

Senator Markey did take that pledge during his last two re-election campaigns.

Tuesday night’s debate starts at 7 p.m. Stay with 22News on-air and online for coverage of the debate.