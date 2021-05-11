Senator Markey, Blumenthal asking airlines to extend pandemic-related flight credits indefinitely

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask during an airline flight after taking off from Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Markey and Connecticut Senator Blumenthal are demanding that airlines eliminate expiration dates for pandemic-related flight credits, making them indefinite.

This would be credits that people received from airlines for travel that was canceled due to the pandemic. They believe the expiring credits encourage people to fly before they feel safe boarding a plane just so they don’t lose the credits.

Markey and Blumenthal sent an letter to all major airlines urging them to change the policy. They say many people who canceled flights were denied cash refunds and now the temporary flight credits they received are starting to expire, despite the fact that the pandemic is still ongoing.

Chuck Nardozza from AAA Northeast told 22News, “We recommend booking a flexible flight so even if you’re not quite ready to travel right now, book a flight that has those flexible options like a reduced change fees or no cancelation fees so that you’re able to potentially make a change if at that time you’re not ready to go.”

Markey and Blumenthal believe people should just receive cash refund for all tickets canceled during the pandemic. They say in the letter that the airline industry has $10 billion in unused travel credits.

They also want the frequent flier miles that people weren’t able to redeem because of the pandemic but still expired to be valid indefinitely.