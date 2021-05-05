WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Edward Markey and Congressman Jim McGovern are scheduled to host a news conference in Worcester discussing the return of the Brain Train Act.

The news conference will take place at Worcester Union Station at 11 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

The Building Rail Across Intercity Networks to Ride Around Interior of the Nation Act authorizes $5 billion annually, for a total of $25 billion over five years, to invest in “high-performance” intercity passenger rail service that will connect communities that are historically and persistently unconnected or under-connected. These communities include ones located in Central and Western Massachusetts, within a state, across states, and around the country.

High-performance rail means passenger rail service that will enhance transportation capacity, travel times, reliability, and efficiency.