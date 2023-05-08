BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey will be in Massachusetts on Monday to highlight the re-introduction of the Stop Fentanyl Overdoses Act, complete with a practical demonstration.

The Stop Fentanyl Overdoses Act is meant to empower the country’s public health response against the continued opioid epidemic, which claimed the lives of an estimated 2,300 people in our state alone in 2021.

This legislation would expand the state’s testing capacity for Fentanyl and other additives. It would also improve access to medication treatment for opioid use disorder for people who are incarcerated and require research into overdose prevention centers and the possibility of international mail and cargo screening.

Finally, the Act would make changes to the legal process, limiting civil and criminal liability for people who administer life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications like Narcan.

Senator Markey will announce the bill from the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program at 10:30 a.m. As part of the event, he will be trained on how to administer Narcan.