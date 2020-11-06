Senior executive to retire at National Grid in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a search to replace a senior executive at National Grid after a 32-year employee has announced her retirement.

According to a news release sent to 22news from National Grid, Marcy Reed will retire on April 1, 2021. Reed has supported energy efficient programs across Massachusetts and helped reduce emissions. She has represented the Governor’s STEM Council by leading internships and encourage women to pursue STEM-based professions.

“National Grid has become family to me, but it’s time to take a breath and focus more on my family at home,” Reed said. “I am only able to make this decision, however, knowing that I’m leaving a strong foundation and that the company is well-positioned to help drive Massachusetts toward the imperative of reaching our clean energy goals.”

Reed was recognized as a “Distinguished Bostonian” by the Boston Chamber, listed twice among the Top 100 Most Influential Bostonians, and listed among the Boston Business Journal’s “Power 50.”

“It’s important to me that the team is able to plan for my departure, finding the right leader for the

Massachusetts business,” Reed said. “I will be supporting this effort and my successor, ensuring I do

everything I can to make this transition as smooth as possible.”