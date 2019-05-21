Seniors gather at State House to advocate for better nursing home care

BOSTON (WWLP) – Seniors, family members, and nursing home workers are asking lawmakers to prevent more senior care facilities from closing, and they say the only way to do that is with more funding.

Hundreds of senior care advocates crowded around the grand staircase at the State House on Tuesday where they met with lawmakers who are debating budget items this week.

They urged lawmakers to provide better care for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

“So we’re here to support the cause, and to get more money for our elderly. In order for those that don’t have a place in the community that they can call the nursing home their home cause it is a home, there is a nursing component part of it, but it is their home,” Robin Terry, a social worker at Agawam Healthcare told 22News.

More than 20 Massachusetts nursing homes have closed in recent years.

The Massachusetts Senior Action Council said these closures force elderly patients to live away from their families and communities.

They’re asking for legislation to increase funding for nursing home staff, Medicare plans, and transportation for seniors.

Without this money, Mass Senior Action believes more care facilities will close, and more seniors will go without the care they need.

The Office of Elder Affairs runs many of the state’s nursing homes. I left messages asking if they agree with these funding requests.



Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.