Sentencing scheduled for driver convicted in Trooper Clardy’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Sentencing is scheduled Thursday for the man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy.

A judge found David Njuguna guilty on charges of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger.

Trooper Clardy was killed when the car Njuguna was driving struck his cruiser in the breakdown lane on the Mass Pike in Charlton on March 16, 2016.

Njuguna was also charged with OUI manslaughter and felony motor vehicle homicide, but was found not guilty on those counts.

