CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– According to the state Fire Marshal’s office, 2,608 fires occurred in student dormitories, fraternities, and sororities in Massachusetts between 2018 and 2022 resulting in six civilian injuries, 11 fire service injuries, and more than $3 million in damages.

Tens of thousands of students will be heading to college in Massachusetts, living in dorms or off campus housing. As a way to educate students, parents and school administrators about the dangers of fire, Governor Maura T. Healey has declared September to be Campus Fire Safety Month.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine says fire officials are especially concerned about fire safety in apartments and other types of off-campus student housing, where two college students died in separate, unrelated fires in 2013.

“Fire safety is vitally important whether you live in a dorm, apartment, single-family home, multifamily dwelling, sorority, or fraternity,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Everyone should have working smoke and CO alarms on every level of their residence and know two ways out in an emergency. In the event of a fire, don’t waste precious time retrieving personal belongings – get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.”

Fire safety precautions should remain in place all through the year. Know where the exits are and make an escape plan. Windows, doors, and stairways should be kept clear of boxes, furniture, bicycles, and anything else that might be an obstacle to escape. Fire doors should never be blocked or held open with a chair or other object. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms must remain operational all year long, as required by law.

“If your rental doesn’t have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, insist on them,” said Hyannis Fire Chief Peter J. Burke, Jr, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. “Landlords are required to provide them, but don’t spend a single night unprotected in the meantime. For the price of a pizza, you can go to a hardware store and pick up smoke and CO alarms that could save your life. Choose photoelectric smoke alarms with sealed, long-life batteries. Test them once a month to be sure you’re protected, and never, ever disable them.”

Below are some steps students can take to prevent fires from starting:

Smoking: There is no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly. Don’t flick them on the ground, where they can smolder and ignite debris, or grind them out on porches or steps. Use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and put it out, all the way, every time.

There is no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then do it responsibly. Don't flick them on the ground, where they can smolder and ignite debris, or grind them out on porches or steps. Use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and put it out, all the way, every time.

Always plug appliances such as air conditioners and space heaters into wall sockets that can handle the current, not power strips or extension cords. Don't overload outlets with multiple devices.

Turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to sleep. Never leave a space heater unattended.

Stand by your pan! Don't leave pots and pans unattended on a lit stovetop, and keep flammable items away from burners. In the event of a grease fire, smother the flames with a lid and then turn off the heat. Cook only when you're alert, not when you're drowsy or impaired.

Never leave candles burning unattended. Extinguish them before leaving the room. Even better, switch to battery-powered candles.

For more fire safety tips for both on and off campus, visit www.mass.gov/dfs.