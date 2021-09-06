September is National Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the city of Springfield is making sure residents are prepared in event of a disaster.

September marks National Preparedness Month and the Springfield Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response is asking people to take each week throughout the month to prepare for both natural and man-made disasters.

The plan includes:

Making a preparedness and response plan

Building a kit to survive a disaster

Learning how to make your home resilient against storms

“We make sure we were stocked up on food and water and toiletries. And just making sure no damage can happen to the house,” said Justin Baillargeon of Northampton.

Experts say an emergency kit should have essential items including a first aid kit and medications. Also, make sure to charge your electronics and check the batteries on your flashlights. And stock up on water and non-perishable, such as canned goods and pet food.